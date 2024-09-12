Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

It looks like some have gotten early pairs.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a smooth sail midsole, including a small air pocket under the heel. The upper is crafted from black suede, accented with gray elephant print details. Additionally, blue elements appear just above the midsole and on the Jumpman logo on the tongues, offering a fresh pop of color. Finally, chile red accents add a touch of vibrancy but remain understated.

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" is already highly anticipated for blending classic elements with modern updates. Whether for everyday wear or as a collector's piece, this pair is sure to turn heads . Now that the first in-hand look has surfaced, the anticipation for the release date is growing even more. Don’t miss your chance to add this sleek and striking pair to your collection when it officially drops!

