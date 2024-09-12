Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

The first in-hand look at the Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" has arrived, building excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release keeps the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette while introducing a fresh and clean design. It features a sturdy gray rubber sole combined with a sail midsole, equipped with a small air pocket under the heel for added comfort and support. Gray elephant print accents on the upper add texture and depth, maintaining the signature Air Jordan 3 aesthetic. The "Rare Air" details add a subtle yet vibrant touch to the sneaker, boosting its visual appeal without overpowering the overall design.
The Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" is already highly anticipated for blending classic elements with modern updates. Whether for everyday wear or as a collector's piece, this pair is sure to turn heads. Now that the first in-hand look has surfaced, the anticipation for the release date is growing even more. Don’t miss your chance to add this sleek and striking pair to your collection when it officially drops!
"Rare Air" Air Jordan 3 OG
These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a smooth sail midsole, including a small air pocket under the heel. The upper is crafted from black suede, accented with gray elephant print details. Additionally, blue elements appear just above the midsole and on the Jumpman logo on the tongues, offering a fresh pop of color. Finally, chile red accents add a touch of vibrancy but remain understated.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.
