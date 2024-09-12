Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

BYBen Atkinson69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
It looks like some have gotten early pairs.

The first in-hand look at the Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" has arrived, building excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release keeps the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette while introducing a fresh and clean design. It features a sturdy gray rubber sole combined with a sail midsole, equipped with a small air pocket under the heel for added comfort and support. Gray elephant print accents on the upper add texture and depth, maintaining the signature Air Jordan 3 aesthetic. The "Rare Air" details add a subtle yet vibrant touch to the sneaker, boosting its visual appeal without overpowering the overall design.

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" is already highly anticipated for blending classic elements with modern updates. Whether for everyday wear or as a collector's piece, this pair is sure to turn heads. Now that the first in-hand look has surfaced, the anticipation for the release date is growing even more. Don’t miss your chance to add this sleek and striking pair to your collection when it officially drops!

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Legend Blue” Gets Official Images

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 3 OG

These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a smooth sail midsole, including a small air pocket under the heel. The upper is crafted from black suede, accented with gray elephant print details. Additionally, blue elements appear just above the midsole and on the Jumpman logo on the tongues, offering a fresh pop of color. Finally, chile red accents add a touch of vibrancy but remain understated.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...