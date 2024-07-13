Air Jordan 3 OG “Chile Red” Slated For Summer 2025: First Look

First look at the sleek black suede upper with minimal red accents and gray elephant print.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Chile Red” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a clean sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. Further, the upper is crafted from black suede, complemented by gray elephant print accents. Also, blue accents are located just above the midsole and the Jumpman on the tongues. Chile Red accents add a touch of vibrancy to the sneakers, but they are very minimal.

This upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 OG "Chile Red" is highly anticipated, as it combines classic elements with modern design updates. Whether for casual wear or as a collector's item, this sneaker is sure to make a statement. Keep an eye out for the release date and don't miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your collection.

