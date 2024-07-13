Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” Receives Detailed Images

Get ready for the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" colorway, hitting shelves on October 5th. These sneakers feature a vibrant orchid pink shade accented with black and cement grey, creating a bold and eye-catching look. The "Orchid" color scheme adds a modern twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, infusing fresh style into this iconic design. Meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" is set to turn heads on the streets. With their striking color combination, these sneakers are perfect for those looking to stand out.
Constructed with premium materials and innovative design, these sneakers ensure durability and comfort with every step. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker enthusiast or a casual wearer, the "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is a must-have addition to any collection. Don't miss out on this opportunity – mark your calendar for the October 5th release and secure your pair before they disappear from shelves. Elevate your sneaker game with these standout kicks and make a bold statement wherever you go.
"Orchid" Air Jordan 4
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.
