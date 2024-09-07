Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Orchid” Release Date Pushed Back

The release of the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" colorway has been pushed back a few weeks, but the excitement is still building. These sneakers feature a vibrant orchid pink shade accented with black and cement grey, creating a bold, eye-catching look. The modern "Orchid" color scheme brings fresh style to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, making it a standout design. Meticulously crafted with attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" is sure to turn heads, whether on the streets or in your sneaker collection.
Constructed with premium materials, these sneakers ensure both durability and comfort, making them perfect for daily wear. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker enthusiast or a casual wearer, the "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is a must-have for any collection. Stay tuned for the new release date, as sneakerheads everywhere eagerly await the chance to grab a pair. Get ready to secure yours before they disappear from shelves and elevate your sneaker game with these standout kicks.
"Orchid" Air Jordan 4
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” will now be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
