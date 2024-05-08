Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” Gets In-Hand Photo

BYBen Atkinson353 Views
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Unlock the hottest sneaker drop of the season now.

Prepare for the release of the Air Jordan 4's "Orchid" colorway, hitting shelves on October 5th. These sneakers showcase a vibrant orchid pink shade paired with accents of black and cement grey, delivering a bold and captivating appearance. Adding a modern twist to the classic silhouette, the "Orchid" color scheme infuses fresh style into the Air Jordan 4. With its iconic design and striking color palette, these sneakers are destined to turn heads on the streets. Meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 offers a perfect blend of style and performance.

Built with premium materials and innovative construction, these sneakers ensure durability and comfort with every step. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker enthusiast or a casual wearer, the "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is an essential addition to any collection. Don't let this opportunity slip away – mark your calendar for the October 5th release and secure your pair before they vanish from shelves. Elevate your sneaker game with these standout kicks and make a bold statement wherever you go.

"Orchid" Air Jordan 4

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]

