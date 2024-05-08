Kyrie Irving Pays Homage To His Late Mother With Special New Shoes

Kyrie Irving has been balling out in the NBA playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks' star point guard helped secure his team's advance to the second round by soundly defeating the Los Angeles Clippers. Now Irving and his partner in Crime, Luka Doncic, are facing the no. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the intensity of the playoffs, Kyrie still had time to make a very nice gesture to his late mother. This Mother's Day, Kyrie Irving is commemorating his late mother, Elizabeth, with a pair of limited-edition ANTA sneakers that represent her "wisdom and protective spirit."

The Chinese clothing company signed Irving to a shoe deal in July 2023. They revealed on Tuesday that the new Kyrie shoes will be released this weekend. The special sneakers have a lot of references and are a homage to Irving's mother. The shoe features her name written on the outsole in addition to the phrase "Mother" stitched on the heel pull and strap. The colors and pattern, according to ANTA, also honor the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, of which Kyrie's grandmother was a member.

Read More: Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs White” Releasing This Friday

Kyrie’s New Mother's Day Shoes Show Love To His Mom

ANTA said in a statement, "The new release honors Elizabeth Irving, Kyrie’s mother, whose influence and legacy are woven into the very fabric of this special edition." Kyrie Irving’s mother died of an illness when he was 4 years old. Throughout his career, Kyrie has talked about the loss several times, expressing how it has affected him not being able to accomplish many career and life firsts with her. The special basketball shoes will be available in men's sizes 8-to-13 and will be sold exclusively at Sneaker Room in New Jersey. The shoes will go for $125.

Kyrie has had a massive playoff so far. The Dallas Mavericks are down 1-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The series looks like it will be a long and hard-fought matchup. The Mavericks' Luka Doncic has yet to really hit his stride in the playoffs, as he has struggled to replicate his regular-season form. The one-two punch of Kyrie and Luka means that the Mavericks have a chance to beat any team in the world.

Read More: Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Navy” Official Look

[via]