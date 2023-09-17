Kyrie Irving Chimes In On Stephen A. Smith’s Feud With Terrell Owens

Kyrie Irving wants Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens to make amends.

Kyrie Irving recently spoke on Stephen A. Smith’s ongoing feud with former NFL star Terrell Owens, asking both of them to settle things “like grown mature men” and move on. Smith told Irving that he doesn't know the details with all due respect.

During a back-and-forth between Smith and Owens on Twitter, in which Smith accused Owens of foul behavior “behind the scenes,” Irving tried to calm things down in the replies. “Can y’all call each other like Grown Mature Men and Clear the air without all of the extra social media back and forth? Get what you need off your chest and move on. #Therearemoreimportantthingstodo,” Irving wrote. 

Stephen A. Smith On "The Howard Stern Show"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Stephen A. Smith visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Smith replied: “Respectfully, bro, you don’t know the whole story. I have nothing to say to his sorry pathetic a** — but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong! You are right bro! I’m man enough to admit that. I will stand down.#Respect.” Check out the interaction below.

Kyrie Irving Descalates Stephen A. Smith-Terrell Owens Beef

The feud between Smith and Owens picked up after Smith’s recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. During the appearance, he admitted to getting Max Kellerman fired from First Take. Afterward, Owens shared an old video of him on the show, criticizing Smith during a segment on Colin Kaepernick. Smith replied to the video: “Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling s--- you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself! #REALFACTS.” From there, the two exchanged several heated posts aimed at one another.

