Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He is someone who is respected by his peers over at ESPN, and he is always entertaining. Although some fans might find his takes to be nauseating, you cannot deny his impact.

As we have previously reported, Smith is currently promoting his brand-new book called Straight Shooter. This is an autobiography in which he details his childhood and his subsequent rise to fame. Overall, it is a very interesting book from the television star.

Stephen A. Smith attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Stephen A. Gets A Talking TO



Hilariously, not everyone is a fan of Smith’s book tour, which he launched as a way to promote the autobiography. One such detractor is his very own co-worker, Chris Russo. On yesterday’s First Take, Russo laced into Smith, telling him that he needs to stop cutting work for media appearances.

“Get your rear end in that chair,” Russo yelled. “I want you here every day at nine o’clock in the morning, not getting here at five after 10, not leaving here after the Cowboys win and you leave at 10:30 to do what? THE VIEW!

“How dare you miss openings of shows to do radio or TV interviews. YOU LEFT AT 10:30! Today we needed to have a talk at ten to 10 and you’re running back from Howard Stern! You’re not even in the office yet! Enough already! You’ve made a fortune! We get it, the book’s not bad, we can move on. Can we move on from this stupid book? I’ve had enough of Straight Shooter!”



Marcus Spears with a real veteran move 16 seconds into this clip as he nudges Molly Qerim away from Mad Dog confronting Stephen A about missing portions of First Take to promote his book on Howard Stern and The View. pic.twitter.com/AfOCutW75W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2023

Throughout this entire sequence, Molly Qerim and Marcus Spears could not control their laughter. Moreover, even Stephen A. was cracking a smile through the whole thing. Overall, it was classic Chris Russo.

Let us know what you thought of this spirited rant, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports media world.

