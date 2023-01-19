Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Yelled At By An Irate Chris Russo
Chris Russo and Stephen A. are hilarious together.
Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He is someone who is respected by his peers over at ESPN, and he is always entertaining. Although some fans might find his takes to be nauseating, you cannot deny his impact.
As we have previously reported, Smith is currently promoting his brand-new book called Straight Shooter. This is an autobiography in which he details his childhood and his subsequent rise to fame. Overall, it is a very interesting book from the television star.
Stephen A. Gets A Talking TO
Hilariously, not everyone is a fan of Smith’s book tour, which he launched as a way to promote the autobiography. One such detractor is his very own co-worker, Chris Russo. On yesterday’s First Take, Russo laced into Smith, telling him that he needs to stop cutting work for media appearances.
“Get your rear end in that chair,” Russo yelled. “I want you here every day at nine o’clock in the morning, not getting here at five after 10, not leaving here after the Cowboys win and you leave at 10:30 to do what? THE VIEW!
“How dare you miss openings of shows to do radio or TV interviews. YOU LEFT AT 10:30! Today we needed to have a talk at ten to 10 and you’re running back from Howard Stern! You’re not even in the office yet! Enough already! You’ve made a fortune! We get it, the book’s not bad, we can move on. Can we move on from this stupid book? I’ve had enough of Straight Shooter!”
Throughout this entire sequence, Molly Qerim and Marcus Spears could not control their laughter. Moreover, even Stephen A. was cracking a smile through the whole thing. Overall, it was classic Chris Russo.
Let us know what you thought of this spirited rant, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports media world.
[Via]