Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.

Subsequently, Smith was proven wrong as Dak threw zero interceptions on Monday night. Furthermore, he came through with a whopping five touchdowns. This gave the Cowboys a 31-14 victory that fans are going to remember for a very long time.

Stephen A. Reacts

In the video clip down below, you can see that Smith ate his words this morning. Marcus Spears ordered him to apologize on the air, and that is exactly what he did. Overall, it was a pretty hilarious moment, especially as Smith seemed apprehensive about giving the apology.

.@stephenasmith issues an apology to Dak’s dad for saying the Cowboys' QB would throw two INTs and Dallas would lose 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/M7Aa9yup5N — First Take (@FirstTake) January 17, 2023

Moreover, Smith gave a more fleshed out analysis of the Cowboys later on First Take. As you can see, Stephen A. was pretty shocked in terms of how the Cowboys played. He did not expect them to bury the Bucs in such a fashion. Needless to say, he was very impressed with what he saw.

“Congratulations to the Dallas Cowboys. … I expected [them] to implode … They shocked me,” Smith said. However, Stephen A. is making sure that fans temper their expectations as the Cowboys will play a strong 49ers team next Sunday.

.@stephenasmith has to give his props to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 👀🍿



“Congratulations to the Dallas Cowboys. … I expected [them] to implode … They shocked me.” pic.twitter.com/1JFEjeQBeW — First Take (@FirstTake) January 17, 2023

The Cowboys are a team who have always choked under the pressure, at least over the last 20 years. Now, however, they have a great opportunity to show people that they can contend for a Super Bowl.

Let us know if you think they will defeat the 49ers next weekend, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

