If you are a big Stephen A. fan, then you know the kind of relationship he has with the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, this distaste for the Cowboys mostly extends to the fanbase. As many already know, Cowboys fans are fairly delusional about their team. They always think their team is going to win the Super Bowl, although they rarely make it past the Wild Card round.

Tonight, the Cowboys will be going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be a good matchup. This is going to be a make-or-break moment for Dak Prescott, who needs a big playoff win on his resume. If he loses, however, pundits like Stephen A. Smith are going to eat him for lunch.

ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Makes His Mark



Today, First Take was being hosted in none other than Tampa Bay, Florida. Since the Bucs won their division, they are hosting this game, despite having four fewer wins than the Cowboys. In true Stephen A. fashion, he decided to make an exceptionally fashionable entrance at the game.



In the clip down below, you can find Smith wearing a Cowboy hat all while riding the escalator. There were plenty of Cowboy fans in attendance for the live show, and he made sure to taunt them with some anti-Cowboys rhetoric. Of course, Michael Irvin was right behind him as he attempted to stop the madness.

If you are a Cowboys fan, you are probably feeling extremely nervous right now. The team never wins games that they are supposed to, and this could be another example of that. Hopefully, for Cowboys fans, Stephen A. has nothing to gloat about on Tuesday.

Let us know who you think will win on Monday night, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sports world.

[Via]