Michael Irvin is known for being the most passionate Cowboys fan in the world. He won three Super Bowl titles with the team, so it is easy to see how he can be so loyal to the cause. Although, it’s important to note that Irvin is very complimentary of the team, even when they are bad.

This year, however, the Cowboys are actually quite good. They improved to 8-3 last night after a win against the Giants, and they are favorites to go deep in the postseason. Consequently, the Cowboys were a huge topic on First Take today.

Sports Commentator Michael Irvin attends The Ultimate Big Game Experience hosted by Michael Irvin and Ne-Yo at Tatel Beverly Hills on February 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin Torments Stephen A. Smith

If you are an avid First Take watcher, then you know how much Stephen A. hates the Cowboys. Whenever Irvin is on the show, it leads to some real hilarity, and that was certainly true of today’s episode. In the videos down below, you can see Irvin yelling about the Cowboys, and how they will win the Super Bowl.

Subsequently, Irvin made the claim that the Cowboys will be a dynasty, with or without Odell Beckham Jr. Smith could not believe this assertion, and his response was pretty hilarious. Overall, it was a classic First Take segment about the Cowboys.

"WE ARE STILL THE BEST TEAM IN THE NFL‼️"@michaelirvin88 is HYPE about the Cowboys' win this morning 😎 pic.twitter.com/mGSA8Rx1GN — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2022

"Without Odell, [the Cowboys will] win a Super Bowl. With Odell, we're going to be another dynasty!"



👀 @michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/7ZXFIMiJKj — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2022

Moving forward, the Cowboys have some stiff competition. Their divisional rival is currently 9-1, and there are numerous teams that pose a threat. Additionally, Dak Prescott has yet to truly prove himself in the playoffs. Until he does, there is very little hope that the Cowboys can actually get it done.

Let us know what you thought of Irvin’s rant, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL.

[Via]