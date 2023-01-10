Stephen A. Smith has always had a lot to say about the Dallas Cowboys. Every single week, you can see Smith cooking up reasons why they should lose. In fact, they could be playing the worst team in the world, and Smith will tell you why they will get beat.

Overall, Smith has had every reason to feel this way. After all, the Cowboys have had bad luck since the 90s. They can never seem to get things going in the playoffs, and it has led to some embarrassing losses. Although the Cowboys are playing an 8-9 team in the Wild Card round, Smith still seems apprehensive about their chances.

Stephen A. Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple’s “They Call Me Magic” at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Speaks

In the clip from First Take below, Smith reveals that the Cowboys have a lot on the line. The expectation is that the Cowboys crush the Bucs. However, if they somehow lose that game, Smith believes head coach Mike McCarthy needs to lose his job. Overall, this is because Jerry Jones has put a lot of money into the team, and anything less than an NFC Championship appearance is just blasphemy.

“Jerry Jones is lying to you,” Smith began. “[If} Mike McCarthy loses this game, Mike McCarthy gone get fired. I don’t give a damn what anybody says.”

.@stephenasmith thinks Mike McCarthy's job is on the line 😯



Tom Brady and the Bucs were not great this season, however, they cannot be counted out. Brady knows how to pull off wins out of nowhere, and that will be a point in his favor against the Cowboys. Whether or not the Cowboys can finally overcome their woes, remains to be seen.

Let us know who you think will win this matchup, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the football world.

