Stephen A Smith Expertly Trolls The Cowboys, Rips Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are an embarrassment.

Stephen A Smith is known for having some massive hot takes when it comes to the wide world of sports. Furthermore, he is known for showing no mercy to athletes and teams alike. One such team that he has always gone hard on is the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, the Cowboys are a team that always finds themselves falling short. Every year, Cowboys fans say they are going to be the Super Bowl champs. However, they always find a way to blow it, even when they have a phenomenal season.

Heading into this year's playoffs, the Cowboys were seen as a team with a legitimate shot to go all the way. After all, they finished 12-5 and were given the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. This should have been an easy win. Instead, they got pummeled by a score of 48-24. It was one of the worst playoff losses in the history of the Cowboys, and this morning, they are the laughingstock of the league. As you can imagine, Stephen A. made sure to take advantage.

Stephen A Smith Does What He Does Best

In the video above, Stephen A. was quick to call the Cowboys frauds. He was laughing hysterically from his living room, and it is what you come to expect from the First Take host. However, during this morning's episode of his infamous show, Smith took a more serious approach. As you can see below, he had some strong words for Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott, who are not living up to expectations. In fact, he believes they are well below what the standard should be for such a legendary franchise.

The Cowboys are out and the Packers are going to go up against the 49ers. Now, Dallas has to figure out whether or not they want to bring in Bill Belichick and truly shake things up. Let us know what you think they should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

