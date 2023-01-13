Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you have been watching the Bucs this year, you know that TB12 has not been at his best. Overall, the Bucs finished with an 8-9 record. However, they still made it to the playoffs. Now, they have a tough road ahead of them, and Stephen A. is well aware of this.

ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Gives His Hot Take

Today on First Take, Smith was asked whether or not he believes Tom Brady will ever go to the Super Bowl again. Brady is currently in his 23rd season and is 45 years old. If he doesn’t make it now, then it is likely he will not make it again. As it turns out, Smith is an agreement with this assessment.

Below, Stephen A. spoke about how Brady will likely retire at the end of the season. Simply put, Smith thinks Brady is done with football. The ESPN personality noted Brady’s off-the-field issues while also stating how the Bucs were in a transition period. Needless to say, he isn’t convinced Brady has another deep playoff run in him.

.@stephenasmith believes Tom Brady has played in his last Super Bowl.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QPTvW2Ctxu — First Take (@FirstTake) January 13, 2023

On Monday night, Brady and the Bucs will take on the Dallas Cowboys. Considering the Cowboys’ track record, one could assume that Brady will win this game. However, it is going to be a very tall order.’

Let us know what you think Brady is going to do, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]