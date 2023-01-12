Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.

There have been plenty of hot topics in the sports world as of late. This is especially true now that the NFL playoffs are on the horizon. In fact, one team people are looking at is the Baltimore Ravens who are going up against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, they are going to be without Lamar Jackson, and Smith had some thoughts on this.

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during “In Conversation with Fat Joe” at The Apollo Theater on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Speaks



Stephen A. has always had some very strong opinions about Lamar Jackson. Simply put, he loves the Ravens quarterback. However, he believes the Ravens should just straight-up trade him. With their contract dispute in mind, Smith believes it would just be simpler for the Ravens to get rid of their QB.

“Let me be clear. Lamar Jackson is an electrifying talent that I want on my team any day of the week,” Smith began. “If you’re the Baltimore Ravens, clearly there is difficulty in getting him inked to a long-term deal. […] I would strongly look into what assets I could get for Lamar Jackson. Because I could get the house for this brother.”

“Trade him." 😳



—@stephenasmith on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens pic.twitter.com/dLD4IZM2s2 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 12, 2023

A Lamar Jackson trade would be wild for numerous reasons. There is no doubt that the haul the Ravens would receive would be incredible. Although, it still remains to be seen what will happen here.

