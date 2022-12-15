Stephen A. is one of the biggest names in the sports world. He is mainly known for his work on ESPN’s First Take, however, he got his start as a columnist working in newsrooms. That said, he has seen a lot of basketball during his time on this earth. Consequently, he knows when dynasties are about to fall.

One dynasty that many have kept tabs on is the Warriors dynasty. After winning a fourth championship last season, the Warriors have started off poorly. Additionally, the dynamic with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has put strain on the roster. These are all realities that Smith is aware of.

Stephen A. Smith spotted at the Cincoro Tequila Gold launch party on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Cincoro Tequila)

Stephen A. On Steph Curry

As we reported earlier this morning, Steph Curry went down with an injury last night. He injured his shoulder and went to the locker room. Subsequently, Curry will need to get an MRI to understand the full extent of the damage. With the Warriors at a record of 14-15, this could be disastrous.

Stephen A. got to speak on this during the 10 AM taping of First Take. As you can imagine, he had a very somber take. In the clip below, Smith admits that if Curry is injured for a significant amount of time, it is over for the Warriors. It was a somber reminder that Curry is playing at an MVP level. Overall, Smith thinks irrelevance would be inevitable for the Warriors.

.@stephenasmith doesn't think the Warriors can stay relevant without Steph Curry 😳 pic.twitter.com/IeFSWDPJvP — First Take (@FirstTake) December 15, 2022

If you are a fan of the Warriors, this is extremely hard to hear. After all, this team was a dynasty, and now, it seems like it could fall apart. However, Curry could end up being okay, which would negate everything that is being said here.

