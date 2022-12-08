Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.

Overall, this is great news for her and her family. They have been trying to bring her home for months, and there is no doubt that she is excited. WNBA fans feel vindicated right now, especially since they put so much effort into raising awareness of the situation.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury moves against Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Chicago Sky during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena on October 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Speaks

Today, Stephen A. got to speak about the news on First Take. As you can imagine, the talk show host was incredibly excited. He delivered some praise for the Biden administration, while also wishing Griner well. Additionally, he touched on service member Paul Whelan, who is till being detained.

“Very very happy for Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle,” Smith said. “Everybody associated with basketball knows how much Brittney Griner has meant to the game. As an American citizen, we are happy to see her home although we would be remiss to neglect the importance of Paul Whelan coming home.”

.@stephenasmith reacts to Brittney Griner's release on Thursday morning: pic.twitter.com/WmxLaEEduo — First Take (@FirstTake) December 8, 2022

Whelan has been detained in Russia for four years, and according to President Biden, Russia will not release him. They wanted Whelan and Griner home in exchange for Viktor Bout, however, Whelan is being treated like a spy. Having said that, the Biden admin still has a lot of work to do.

