Brittney Griner is finally a free woman. After serving 294 days in a Russian prison, she’s on her way back home to the United States.

Previously, the WNBA star made headlines due to her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession in the foreign country. She was arrested on February 17 for attempting to bring cannabis with her on a trip.

Phoenix Mercury fan Carley Givens takes a photo of a “Black Lives Matter” mural depicting Brittney Griner outside the Footprint Center on December 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. ((Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sentence was not far off from the maximum that she was facing. Prosecutors had asked for a 9.5 year sentence in the trial.

Four months later, the 32-year-old is on her way back home after a prison swap got official approval.

President Joe Biden consequently made the announcement yesterday (December 8) via Twitter. In the photos, POTUS and Vice President Kamala Harris are seen talking with the athlete’s wife, Cherelle Griner, in the White House.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

In a video of newly-released Griner en route back home on the plane, the Phoenix Mercury star looks undoubtedly thrilled. When asked about her mood, she simply responds “I’m happy” with a smile.

Rumours surrounding a possible prison swap in order to get Griner home previously began going around for a few months now.

The exchange between the U.S. and Russia was a one-for-one swap. Surprisingly, international arms dealer Viktor Bout was freed by the U.S. in order to bring Griner home.

In Russian footage, the world was witness to the trade taking place on the tarmac of a United Arab Emirates airport.

Russian state media release footage of the Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout prisoner swap: https://t.co/TuMxKvMmmI pic.twitter.com/xVgtQjrGbf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022

The Russian arms dealer has a gruesome nickname – “Merchant of Death.” Of course, this has sparked some debate about the fairness of the exchange.

US traded Britney Griner for a war criminal this gotta be the worst trade in all of history 😭pic.twitter.com/6430W3u04L — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohardd) December 8, 2022

Others have chimed in, suggesting that another detained American should have been freed instead of the WNBA player. Paul Whelan is a former U.S. marine, who was detained by Russian authorities in 2018.

Two years, later he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his alleged involvement in an intelligence operation. However, he is still presently serving this time.

.@SenatorRomney on Brittney Griner: The trade they've made says a lot about both of us. We care about an individual, a human being…who do they want to get back? An arms dealer. It's symbolic of our two nations. I'm very disappointed that Paul Whelan was not part of this trade. pic.twitter.com/WXzDE5nIrT — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2022

Nonetheless, the U.S. is standing by the swap. Officials are indicating that the country didn’t have a choice of which American to bring home.

KJP: "The choice was bring Brittney home or no one. The president will never stop working to secure Paul Whelan's release. On a personal note, Brittney is an important role model, an inspiration to millions of Americans particularly the LGBTQI+ Americans and women of color" pic.twitter.com/ClbGi6ysbq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 8, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on the trade down below. Additionally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on Griner’s return home.

[via][via][via][via]