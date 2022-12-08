Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison just a few months ago. It was a brutal ruling after the WNBA star was caught with weed cartridges at a Russian airport. Subsequently, she was hit with trafficking and possession charges.

Her time in prison has not been easy. In fact, Griner was sent to a labor camp just last month. Additionally, these labor camps are extremely brutal as prisoners are forced to work upwards of 16 hours per day. It is truly brutal stuff and many were worried for Griner’s safety.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Is Coming Home

Today, it was revealed that the United States was finally able to have a breakthrough with Russia. They had been negotiating a prisoner swap for a while, and today, it finally happened. Griner will now get to come home, while the United States is giving arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

US officials: Russia frees WNBA player Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/JEsGaOfFiu — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2022

Overall, this is a huge win for the WNBA star who was beginning to lose hope in the government’s efforts. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were even able to speak with Griner as she got on a plane back home. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She’s safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” the President wrote on Twitter.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Consequently, many are excited about this news. Griner’s story is one that people have followed for quite a while now. Although she has suffered trauma during her prison experience, there is no doubt that she is excited to be on her way home. Overall, this is a great day for the WNBA superstar.

Hopefully, Griner’s trip back home goes off without a hitch. Her prison sentence was unjust, and now, she will finally get to be with her family again.

