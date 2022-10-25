Brittney Griner has been stuck in a Russian prison since February after being caught with Weed oil cartridges at the airport. Griner was then convicted of drug possession and smuggling, which led to a nine-year prison sentence. This has been a distressing time for Griner and her family, who are doing everything they can to bring her home.

Today, Griner got to have her appeal heard by the court. According to TMZ, Griner appeared in court via video conference as she remained behind bars. Griner seemed to be quite dejected throughout the entire process, especially as authorities decided to uphold the sentence.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Griner’s legal team was hoping for some sort of leniency from the court, although they were unable to get it. Now, Griner will have to serve nine years in prison, unless the United States government can come through with some sort of prisoner swap.

This is Griner’s only chance of getting out of prison right now, and the clock is ticking on the government to do something. This is a nightmare situation for everyone involved, and Griner’s family just wants to see her come home.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]