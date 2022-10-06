Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia. Griner had been arrested at a Russian airport back in February as she reportedly had weed cartridges in her bag. Griner eventually pled guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges, and now, she is awaiting some sort of prisoner swap orchestrated by the United States government.

Unfortunately, her situation is getting dire as her mental health has deteriorated substantially. While speaking to Gayle King of CBS, Griner’s wife Cherelle revealed that Brittney has been saying some scary things while incarcerated. For instance, Griner has used phrases like “My life just don’t even matter no more” and “Am I just nothing?”

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

“BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle said. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia. Or just completely used to the point of her detriment.”

Moving forward, Griner will have an appeal on October 25th, however, there is a fear that she could be transferred to a labor camp. These types of camps are common when it comes to Russian prisons, and it could prove to be even worse for Griner’s mental health as she tries to get through this sentence.

Cherelle Griner is in the fight of her life to bring home her wife, Brittney Griner, who’s been sentenced to nine years in prison.



She fears the worst: “I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one.” pic.twitter.com/WR4fm5RRUt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.