Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets played their first game of the season last night. It was a huge match for the Nets although they ended up losing in a blowout to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was one of those games that will haunt the Nets for a while when you consider how Irving and Simmons were pretty ineffective.

Before the game, however, Irving made sure to use his platform for good. While speaking on the microphone prior to the game, Irving called for the freedom of Brittney Griner. She has remained in a Russian prison since February, and Irving wants her to be home.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Irving even made sure to send a message to the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Effectively, Irving just wants POTUS to do his job and bring Griner back.

“I appreciate us being able to share this floor together, all of us as brothers but the big picture that’s going in the world is free our sister, Brittney Griner, please!” Irving said. “POTUS, do your job! Everybody do your job! Please bring our sister home.”

This is easier said than done as it is Russia we are talking about here. A prisoner swap is allegedly in the works, but it remains to be seen if it will work out.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.