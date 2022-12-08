Brittney Griner’s stay in a Russian prison has been incredibly difficult. For those who haven’t been keeping track, Griner had been detained since February. This was the result of Griner carrying weed cartridges in her carry-on while trying to leave the country.

Consequently, Griner was hit with a nine-year prison sentence. Additionally, she was recently sent to a labor camp where the conditions are horrid. During this time, there was a lot of pessimism in terms of whether or not the United States would bring her home.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury attempts to steal the ball from Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky in the second half at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Comes Home

Today, it was revealed that Griner was on her way home following a prisoner swap. This is simply fantastic news, as it means Griner will be back home with her family. Although it was a long and arduous journey, there is no doubt that fans and her family are excited.

US officials: Russia frees WNBA player Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, with US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/JEsGaOfFiu — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2022

Immediately following this news, many took to Twitter to describe just how happy they are. For instance, tennis legend Billie Jean King wrote, “Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a “one-for-one” prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.”

Of course, the happiest person right now is Griner’s wife Cherelle. In a news conference with President Joe Biden, Cherelle said, “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.” Overall, you can’t help but be excited for the Griner family after this long 10-month nightmare.

Brittney Griner is free!



After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

Thank you President Biden and the State Department for bringing home Brittney Griner. Stop going to Russia! — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) December 8, 2022

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS EFFECTIVELY NEGOTIATED THE RELEASE OF BRITTNEY GRINER!!! He is the best President, ever! I'm so happy for Brittney and her family!!!!! — Michelle (@Michell33650674) December 8, 2022

Thank you to every single person that kept Brittney Griner’s name alive #WEAREBG https://t.co/Ltx4PEFqAK — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) December 8, 2022

“Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”



Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvR pic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2022

Griner should be returning to the United States in just a few hours. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this developing story.

