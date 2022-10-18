Brittney Griner Spends Her 32nd Birthday Behind Russian Bars
The WNBA star’s friends and family continue to do what they can to help her from the U.S., including launching a support website in her name.
WNBA athlete Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday overseas behind bars.
Earlier this year, the Houston native was detained when a Russian airport found cannabis oil in her luggage. The foreign country is notorious for its strictly enforced drug laws and zero-tolerance jurisdiction, so it comes as no surprise that Griner was quickly arrested when the illegal substance was found on her person.
In August, the professional basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She remains there as of today, October 18, which just so happens to be her birthday, and while her friends and family are not able to physically visit or see her, they are doing all they can to support Griner from their homes in the U.S.
The WNBA star has now spent eight full months in detainment, but her wife, Cherelle Griner, remains hopeful that American officials can help bring her partner home.
“I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her,” Brittney’s other half expressed in a video.
“I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release… As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank our friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return.”
To show additional care for the Phoenix Mercuries player, loved ones have launched WeAreBg.org, where supporters can come together to spread awareness and even send Griner personal messages.
Despite all the support she’s receiving, still, not everyone is on the side of the locked-up B-Baller.
