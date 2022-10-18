WNBA athlete Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday overseas behind bars.

Earlier this year, the Houston native was detained when a Russian airport found cannabis oil in her luggage. The foreign country is notorious for its strictly enforced drug laws and zero-tolerance jurisdiction, so it comes as no surprise that Griner was quickly arrested when the illegal substance was found on her person.

Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

In August, the professional basketball player was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She remains there as of today, October 18, which just so happens to be her birthday, and while her friends and family are not able to physically visit or see her, they are doing all they can to support Griner from their homes in the U.S.

The WNBA star has now spent eight full months in detainment, but her wife, Cherelle Griner, remains hopeful that American officials can help bring her partner home.

“I’ve felt every moment of the grueling seven months without her,” Brittney’s other half expressed in a video.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, speaks during a rally to support the release of detained American professional athlete Britney Griner at Footprint Center on July 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury athlete Brittney Griner was detained on February 17 at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil was allegedly found in her luggage. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release… As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank our friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return.”

To show additional care for the Phoenix Mercuries player, loved ones have launched WeAreBg.org, where supporters can come together to spread awareness and even send Griner personal messages.

Despite all the support she’s receiving, still, not everyone is on the side of the locked-up B-Baller.

When 6ix9ine took a recent trip to Russia, a video of him whispering “F*ck Brittney Griner” landed online – read the full story here.

