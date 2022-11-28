Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year prison in Russia. As we have reported on extensively, Griner was arrested at a Russian airport back in February. Subsequently, she plead guilty to drug possession and trafficking charges. This has been a sad story for everyone involved, and the United States is working on bringing her back.

Brittney Griner Moved To Work Camp

It isn’t going to be easy for the United States to do so as they claim Russia is negotiating in bad faith. Additionally, Griner has been moved to a work camp in Mordovia. According to Dave Zirin of The Nation, her conditions are simply horrific.

As reported by TMZ, Zirin claims that Griner could be subjected to racism, homophobia, and work days that total 16 hours. These conditions are horrific and it’s made even worse by the fact that these inmates can’t even get medical care. Furthermore, Griner will be working on the uniforms of the officers and guards that she encounters every single day.

Nadya Tolokonnikova of the band Pussy Riot recently spoke about these conditions at length. She spent her time in Mordovia as well, and she knows just how bad the place can be. “A lot of prisoners just cannot stand it and some of them decide to commit suicide she explained. “And, let’s say, you’re being tortured and go to prison doctors to document the fact that you’ve been tortured, obviously, they do not see anything and are not witnesses of your torture.”

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts after a made basket in the second half at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Regardless, it is being said that Griner is doing her best to stay positive and even-keeled. “Despite the fact she is alone and now nearing her ninth month in detention separated from her loved ones, she is trying to stay strong,” a representative explained.

