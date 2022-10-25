Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.

A Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison amid global cries for her release. We reported today (October 25) that Griner’s appeal was rejected and her sentence will stand, and in response, the White House has issued a formal statement expressing its disappointment in the decision.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today,” wrote National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately. In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.”

The statement continued: “The President has demonstrated that he is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home, as his Administration has done successfully from countries around the world.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was also mentioned that the president has consistent communication with Griner’s loved ones. Her supporters have remained steadfast in spreading awareness about her case, especially the baller’s wife, Cherelle Griner. The concerned spouse has given regular updates about Griner’s condition and news from the White House.