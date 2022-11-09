Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison just a couple of months ago. This sentence came after Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges. As many of you know, Griner had been detained in Russia since February.

Griner’s Arrest

Griner was placed in custody after being caught with Cannabis oil at the airport. This is a big no-no in Russia, and the WNBA star was swiftly punished for it. This has led to numerous efforts to bring her home. Her family, the WNBA, and even the White House are trying to bring her back to America, although there is no timeline for when it will happen.

Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky drives to the basket against Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Griner’s detainment is only getting worse. According to a report from Fox News, she has been transferred to a forced labor camp. Her whereabouts will be unknown for the next little while, and she will not be able to contact her family.

This is a distressing situation for everyone involved, including the U.S. Government. They have tried to negotiate some sort of prisoner swap but to no avail. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, this is not something that is being taken lightly.

The U.S. Speaks Out

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long,” she said. “As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury pulls down a rebound over Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky and Kahleah Copper #2 of the Chicago Sky in the first half at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. . (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

“The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia – including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.”

Overall, this is an incredibly sad situation that won’t be resolved immediately. Additionally, this is awful for Griner’s mental health, as she will now have to endure horrid conditions in an unknown labor camp. Hopefully, some sort of resolution is found soon.

