Kyrie Irving is someone who is not scared to speak on issues that matter to him. While he has gotten in trouble for some of his takes, there are certainly moments where he makes some poignant remarks. One of those instances came when he supported Brittney Griner in front of a sold-out Barclays Center.

Subsequently, Griner has officially been released from Russian prison. The good news was announced today as the United States was able to come through with a prisoner swap. Overall, many are happy with the news as it brings forth the conclusion to a distressing saga.

Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Kyrie Speaks

Consequently, Kyrie is feeling pretty happy today. Irving was always a huge supporter of Griner and the efforts to bring her home. Now that she will get to see her family again, Irving has taken to Twitter with a message for the WNBA superstar.

“Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally,” he wrote. If you have been following this story, you know that everyone wanted her home by Christmas. It seemed like an impossible task, but now, she will get to be her with wife Cherelle, very soon.

Welcome Home BG!



Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) December 8, 2022

Griner’s release has also brought about quite a bit of controversy. For instance, many are upset that Marine Paul Whelan was left in a Russian jail. He has been there for four years, and people want answers. However, the truth is, the situation isn’t so simple. Russia sees him as a spy, so they won’t release him, no matter what.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news pertaining to this story. Also, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments below.

[Via]