Micah Parsons has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NFL this year. He is responsible for making the Cowboys’ defense so potent. Furthermore, he is still young which means his prime is going to be truly special to watch.

Micah Parsons Speaks

This morning, Parsons was paying attention to the Brittney Griner news, just like many of us out there. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout. Unfortunately, Marine Paul Whelan remains detained. Consequently, this led to a strong reaction from Parsons, who said “Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah.”

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Additionally, Parsons offered a clarification on his post. “My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner,” Parsons wrote. “I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

Parsons Apologizes

Eventually, someone close to Parsons educated him on the matter. They revealed how Whelan is being treated as a spy and that Russia was refusing to release him. Subsequently, this led to an apology from Parsons, who changed his position on Twitter.

“Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust,” Parsons wrote. “I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished.

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

“I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”

It takes a big person to admit when they are wrong, and Parsons showed that. Needless to say, the Cowboys have a very special player on their roster.

