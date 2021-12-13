Micah Parsons
- SportsDid Micah Parsons Hospitalize Stephen A. Smith? ESPN Host Speaks On All-Star Game InjurySmith doesn't deny the injury but he does dispute how it happened. By Ben Mock
- FootballMicah Parsons Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?Explore Micah Parsons' journey to NFL stardom and his impressive net worth in 2023, highlighting his career, achievements, and impact.By Jake Skudder
- TVMicah Parsons Slams Bart Scott For Tasteless Joke About Trevon Diggs InjuryScott is facing a lot of heat for making light of a season-ending ACL tear.By Ben Mock
- SportsMicah Parsons Puts The Giants On Blast After 40-0 LossThe Cowboys star questioned why Daniel Jones was left in the game despite other starters being pulled.By Ben Mock
- SportsMicah Parsons Denies Throwing Shade At Dak PrescottMicah Parsons wasn't going to let people project onto him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMicah Parsons Apologizes For Premature Brittney Griner TakeMicah Parsons was quick to make a retraction.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUsain Bolt Roasts Tyreek Hill After Losing Race To Micah ParsonsTyreek Hill has been adamant about battling Usain Bolt in a head-to-head race.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSkip Bayless Reveals Who The Real Hero Of The Cowboys Season IsThe Cowboys have had some rookies really step up this year.By Alexander Cole