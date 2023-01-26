Micah Parsons had a fantastic season with the Dallas Cowboys. While the team didn’t exactly reach its goal of a Super Bowl, they certainly posted an incredible defensive effort. Overall, Parsons was one of the players to praise, as he was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Additionally, throughout the season, Parsons was very vocal on social media. He is someone that isn’t afraid to express what he is thinking, which has run him into some trouble. However, Parsons doesn’t shy away from the criticism as he understands that it is all part of the game.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as he warms up prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons Speaks

Yesterday, Parsons went on Twitter and spoke about the trend that we are seeing from the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. Basically, Parsons is noting that when QBs don’t make a ton of money, their teams go far.

“Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take!” he wrote.

Besides mahomes, every team in the final 4 Qb is on a rookie deal and surrounded by talent! Mhmm interesting take! https://t.co/Md1CxGq49e — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023

With Dak Prescott making huge dollars, some fans felt like Parsons was throwing a bit of shade. Subsequently, Parsons took to social media again where he defended himself. He meant no shade to his QB, and he wanted to make that crystal clear.

“Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak,” he wrote. “Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching.”

Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak 😂😂😂 Shid when I get paid ima want a big contract too ! Come on stop reaching ! 😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2023

Parsons is going to make a whole lot of money during his NFL career, and the Cowboys need to prepare for that. However, if he continues to play this well, maybe the defense can carry the team to a Super Bowl.

Let us know what you think of Parsons’ tweets, in the comments section down below.

