Recently, Kyrie Irving was officially dropped by Nike. Of course, this decision was made following his Twitter post in which he shared a dubious documentary. Since that time, Kyrie has been forced to apologize. Additionally, the Nets suspended him for a couple of weeks.

The termination of his Nike deal was inevitable. Phil Knight and many others within the brand had made comments regarding Kyrie that suggested this was about to happen. Furthermore, with Adidas dropping Kanye, it seemed like dropping Kyrie was the logical conclusion to this saga.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Washington Wizards during their game at Barclays Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving Blocks Nike Logo

While Kyrie looks for a new sneaker deal, he continues to wear Nike shoes. For instance, on Wednesday night, Irving wore a pair of Nike Kyrie 3s. In the post below, you can see that this shoe is black, gold, and red.

However, Kyrie Irving decided to make a statement by taping over the Nike logo. Unfortunately for Kyrie, the Nike logo is still kind of visible. Moreover, Irving wrote some messages on his shoes, in gold marker. For instance, you can see the phrases “logo here,” as well as “I am free, thank you God…I am.”

Overall, Irving is sending a very strong message here as he is showing that his Nike deal does not define him. While that may be the case, however, some may question him wearing Nike shoes at all.

Kyrie Irving covered up the Swoosh on his Nike Kyrie 3 with some messages following his official split with the company.



Irving is a sneaker free agent pic.twitter.com/xyKS4qN1qd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2022

In the coming months, it will be interesting to see which company decides to take on Kyrie as the face of the brand. For now, though, it seems like Kyrie will have to wait a while until the dust settles.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

[Via]