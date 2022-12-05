Kyrie Irving found himself in some hot water last month after he shared a dubious documentary. This documentary had some misinformation riddled throughout, including fake quotes from Adolf Hitler. Overall, it was a very bad look for Kyrie that led to some big consequences.

For instance, Kyrie was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets, and he was forced to apologize for his actions. Since that time, Kyrie has made good on his promises and is excelling on the court. Unfortunately for Kyrie, there is still substantial fallout from his actions.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 23, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving And Nike Part Ways

Nike has been thinking about ending its partnership with Kyrie. Initially, the partnership was simply suspended. However, some statements from the likes of Phil Knight made it seem like a termination was coming. Subsequently, that termination was announced today.

In the tweet below from Shams Charania, you can see that Kyrie Irving is now a sneaker free agent. This means that he can sign with any sneaker brand that wants him. Of course, this could take a while when you consider his recent controversy. However, Kyrie does seem to be excited about this new chapter as he replied to Shams with a gif that simply says “let the party begin.”

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

Kyrie’s line with Nike was immensely popular, so it will be interesting to see how things play out here over the coming months. Both Nike and Kyrie are losing out here. Moreover, some fans might back away from Nike altogether as there are plenty of people out there who still rock with Irving.

Either way, this is a fascinating look into the inner workings of the sneaker industry. This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

[Via]