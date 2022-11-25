There are many ways for the public to show support for Kyrie Irving, and Mysonne is burning his Nike collection. Following Irving’s promotion of a film that included anti-Semitic rhetoric, Nike officially severed ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. The ongoing debates that have taken over sports and pop culture and Irving has received a wave of support. Moreover, in several Instagram posts, Mysonne explains to viewers why he is ridding himself of his Nikes.

“What are we willing to Sacrifice to be free?? If we value ANYTHING more than our own dignity a Self Respect then we will NEVER have equity or equality!” he wrote.

Mysonne added: “If we don’t Stand for Something we will continue to fall for anything!! #F_ckNike #BlackOwnedBusiness We unplugging from the Matrix !! They need Us we don’t need them!”

He promoted several Black-owned sneaker brands that he believes deserve more attention. Mysonne was bombarded with messages from people who told him he should give away the shoes or resell them. Unmoved by the pushback, he explained why he decided to, instead, toss his Nikes into his incinerator.

“I see my last video triggered a lot of y’all,” he said in another video. “They just sneakers… These are my sneakers, and I don’t think they’re valuable enough to give to anybody.”

Additionally, he added, “I wouldn’t give nobody spoiled food. I wouldn’t give nobody spoiled milk. So, I’m not givin’ nobody a brand that don’t respect the Black man because I think the brand is spoiled.” Still, commenters haven’t let up.

Check out what else Mysonne had to say above, and see his new recommendations below.