Ja Morant has been having a great season so far. Over the past few years, Morant has steadily improved and now, he is a superstar. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have gotten a lot better as well. At this point, there are many who believe Morant will bring the first-ever NBA title to Memphis.

As it stands, Morant is enjoying quite a few endorsement deals. One such deal has been with the likes of Nike. They are one of the biggest sportswear companies in the world, and they have tons of stars on its lineup. Additionally, they seemingly have a fresh, open spot on their signature sneaker roster.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies controls the ball during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ja Morant Signature?

Today, it was revealed that Kyrie Irving and Nike parted ways. This all stems from Kyrie’s recent social media gaff in which he shared an anti-Semitic documentary. With this in mind, Nike is now looking to give a new athlete a signature sneaker.

Subsequently, this has led to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that suggest Morant will be that athlete. Apparently, this has been in the works for a while, however, it’s only being reported now. Needless to say, this is some very interesting timing, all things considered. However, it is clear that Morant is deserving of such an honor.

Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months. https://t.co/RzKf9JEIf1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

As it stands, there is no timeline in terms of when Ja Morant will get his upcoming signature shoe. Over the coming months, we’re sure some new information will surface. Moreover, we hope to see some images on top of that.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned for the latest news from around the NBA.

