Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to have another great season. They were second in the Western Conference last year, and they have the potential to go all the way if they stay healthy. Morant is blossoming into a superstar, and you can’t help but feel like he will be the face of the league in due time.

With that being said, Morant’s current contract is worth a few hundred million, and he is looking to spend some of that cash on himself. For instance, according to TMZ, Morant recently went to Ice Box where he got two custom pieces. The first was a black and white diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch worth over $100,000.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

From there, Morant also copped himself a similarly encrusted chain that features his number 12, as well as the word “Skii” which is part of his nickname. It is a very unique piece that uses white gold as well as some nice VS quality diamonds. Morant wanted to get the best for himself, and that is exactly what he ended up with here.

Morant is going to be a joy to watch this season, and we can’t wait to see what the Grizzlies can do after a surprise campaign in 2021-22.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.