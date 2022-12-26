Ja Morant is one of the most exciting young players in the entire NBA. He is one of those players who light up the court whenever he steps onto it. That being said, it should come as no surprise that he is getting his very own signature shoe.

Overall, Morant is the perfect player to be given this kind of honor. He has a unique style to his game, and it is incredibly flashy. Furthermore, he is the future of the NBA, and when LeBron James retires, he could very well become the face of the league. Not to mention, his Grizzlies have the potential to someday win a title.

A detailed view of the new Nike Ja 1’s debuted and worn by Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on December 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ja Morant Launches The Nike Ja 1

Yesterday, it was Christmas and this led to reports that Morant would debut his new shoe on Christmas Day. This sneaker is called the Nike Ja 1, and fans have been very excited about it. In the tweets below, we can see a blue and red model, which is the colorway that was originally revealed.

However, Morant debuted something much different against the Warriors. Instead, he wore a shoe that has a pinkish-purple upper, with a black Nike swoosh and a light blue midsole. Overall, it is a very gorgeous colorway that will hopefully be released as part of the Nike Ja 1 range.

An on-foot look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfbB60k89e — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 26, 2022

Another look at the new Nike Ja 1



These will drop in April 2023 for $110 https://t.co/2bZc4hBTVu pic.twitter.com/AzOg9BU5tB — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 26, 2022

In the report from Nick DePaula, it was revealed that this shoe is set to drop in April of next year for a price of $110 USD. This is an incredibly affordable model that is certainly going to impress people.

Let us know what you think of Morant’s new shoe, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

[Via]