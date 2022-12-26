Ja Morant will be debuting the upcoming Nike Ja 1’s during the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. He previously teased the sneaker on social media on Christmas Eve by sharing a picture of a wrapped gift.

“Just being able to have a signature shoe with Nike, not a lot of guys have been able to achieve that,” Morant said, per ESPN. “It’s definitely a big milestone for me and something that I’ll never forget.”

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 16: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half of Game One of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on April 16, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

He continued: “I feel like the most important thing was telling a story. Obviously, finding ways to have my fans and people who support me have access to Ja and see what goes on in my life and what I’m about. Combining with Nike to put all of that stuff into a shoe was crazy.”

For Christmas, Morant will be wearing the sneaker in a bright blue colorway, with hints of gold, pink, lime green, and red. Wearing the shoe will make Morant the 23rd NBA athlete in history to receive his own signature sneaker with Nike.

As for when fans can expect to rock the shoe, Morant says it will be dropping in April 2023. The shoe is expected to be priced at $110.

The matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors will be tipping off at 8:00 PM, ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The Grizzlies are currently 20-11, leaving them in second place in the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, the Warriors are 15-18 and struggling for a playoff spot.

Check out Ja Morant’s new Nike sneaker below.

The grind starts on day one. 🥷🏽



The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHewyTW5vy — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

