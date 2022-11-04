Just a couple of years ago, James Wiseman was taken with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was taken by none other than the Golden State Warriors, who won the title just last year. Wiseman missed last season due to an injury, and now he is back on the floor for the team.

Unfortunately, Wiseman is not panning out the way the Warriors thought he would. His start to the season has been slow and he isn’t getting the playing time necessary to truly develop into a viable center. It’s been frustrating, and even Steph Curry seems a bit annoyed.

Last night, the Warriors shockingly lost to the Orlando Magic by one point. The loss now brings the Warriors to a record of 3-6 on the season, which is absolutely horrible. Wiseman was not great last night, and there was one instance that went viral.

In the clip down below, you can see Wiseman setting an awfully lackadaisical screen that does nothing for Curry, who has the ball. Immediately after setting this so-called screen, Wiseman gets frustrated as Curry refuses to pass him the ball. Wiseman made no effort to get open, and Curry was clearly annoyed with how the play was going.

This led to plenty of reactions on social media as many Warriors fans were calling for a trade. Other fanbases across NBA Twitter felt the exact same way about the situation.

“Wiseman needs to go somewhere else where there’s less pressure. Also he can’t really develop playing 10 minutes a game. And those 10 minutes are brutal for the Warriors chances at winning. This, from yesterday was a very bad sign,” one fan wrote. Another person echoed that sentiment saying “They should probably trade wiseman for an experienced vet like serge ibaka.”

