Ja Morant has ascended to the upper echelon of the NBA as of late. He is easily one of the best players in the league right now. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have a very bright future. In fact, they are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, alongside the Denver Nuggets.

If you are a Grizzlies fan, there is no doubt that Morant is exciting to watch. Additionally, he has the potential to become the greatest player in the history of the franchise. If he were to bring them a championship, then he would certainly earn that designation.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum on December 07, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant x Nike

Thanks to his efforts out on the court, Morant has earned himself a new signature shoe. According to rumors, this model is going to be called the Nike Ja 1 and it will only drop in 2023. Regardless, this is a huge accomplishment that will certainly be celebrated.

Subsequently, Morant has started to show off some of his upcoming Nike gear. For instance, the Grizzlies star was recently photographed while wearing some sweatpants that contained what appears to be his new logo. Below, you can see some up-close images of this insignia, including an isolated version of what it looks kike.

First look at Ja Morant’s Nike logo 👀 pic.twitter.com/KYO2GxrAMS — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 20, 2022

Logos are a great way for players to build up their brand. One can just look at the Jumpman logo to truly understand this. While Morant’s logo won’t be nearly as iconic, you can’t deny that he has a solid foundation for the future of his sneaker line.

We should have more details concerning Ja’s signature line soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of the logo, in the comments down below.

