Amazon is a company that seems to get a lot of criticism, although much of the time, it is deserved. Recently, the company has been getting heat for a documentary that has been hosted on its website. The documentary in question was promoted by Kyrie Irving which eventually led to a massive controversy.

Additionally, Irving was suspended for sharing the documentary. While many were focused on turning Kyrie into a villain, others wanted to see some smoke for Amazon. The company refused to say anything about the matter which made people even angrier.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Washington Wizards during their game at Barclays Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Amazon Finally Responds

Recently, the company’s CEO Andy Jassy finally got to speak on the issue. According to The New York Times, Jassy has no interest in taking the documentary down. As he explains, Amazon believes all forms of speech should be allowed on its platform, regardless of whether or not it’s hateful. This is a take in line with free speech absolutism, which is a highly-debated topic these days.

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy said. “The reality is that we have very expansive customer reviews. For books with a lot of attention — especially public attention — customers do a good job monitoring other people.”

Andy Jassy on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Amazon’s approach on this issue is certainly going to upset some people. However, on the flipside of this, others will definitely have some praise for the decision. Ultimately, the polarization is going to continue, regardless of what side you are on.

Let us know what you think of Amazon’s decision, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

