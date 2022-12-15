One could make the argument that Steph Curry is the most valuable player this season. He has been carrying this Warriors team on his back, although they still have a losing record. Of course, this is not his fault, however, it might be seen as a blip on his resume.

Over the course of the last two games, the Warriors have truly struggled. Last night against the Bucks, the team was not very good. Moreover, they played against Indiana last night, and it was more of the same as they were being blown out at halftime.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 14, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Goes Down

Things eventually went from bad to worse for the team as Curry experienced a shoulder injury late in the third quarter. As you can see in the clips below, Curry was immediately clutching at his shoulder. Furthermore, after being looked at by trainers, he was told to go to the locker room.

Curry was never able to return to the game, which is certainly a scary situation for the team. Without Steph on the floor, the Warriors weren’t able to do much as their offense went stagnant. Overall, it is just the worst situation for the Warriors to be in right now.

Steph Curry heads into the locker room after suffering an apparent shoulder injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/KVuetVDUtb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Stephen Curry headed back to the locker room after a shoulder injury



Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/nKeN1Sw63H — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) December 15, 2022

Moving forward now, Curry will have to get an MRI on his shoulder. This will reveal the extent of the damage that has been done. For now, the only thing the Warriors can do is remain optimistic that he will be back soon. If not, this Warriors losing skid could get a whole lot worse.

