Steph Curry is the greatest point guard in the NBA right now. Overall, he beats out everyone else because of his incredible shooting. He is the best shooter in the history of the NBA, and it is going to take an absolute unicorn to ever top him. However, that hasn’t taken away from the Warriors’ struggles this season.

If you have watched this team play, you know that they rely on Steph a little bit too much. Klay Thompson is not the same player anymore. Furthermore, guys like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have been hit or miss this year. Needless to say, the Warriors need better from everyone.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 14, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Hurts His Shoulder

Yesterday, Curry ended up hurting his shoulder while playing against the Indiana Pacers. In the video down below, you can see him rushing to the locker room while clutching his left shoulder. Subsequently, the Warriors went on to lose the game.

Steph Curry heads into the locker room after suffering an apparent shoulder injury 🙏pic.twitter.com/KVuetVDUtb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Today, Curry got an MRI on his shoulder. Consequently, the team got some results, and they were not great. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Curry is going to have to miss multiple weeks with his injury. For now, however, the Warriors are not giving out an exact timeline.

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

Of course, this is horrible news for the Warriors who were already in a bit of a hole. Now, things have gone from bad to worse, and without Curry, they will only fall further down the Western Conference standings. However, the Warriors do have some solid young players, so perhaps they can change their fortunes with some team basketball.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates.

