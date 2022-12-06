Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. Even if he were to retire right now, he would be able to keep that designation. For now, however, he is still very much in the league, and he is killing it at that. Overall, it is a good time to be Curry.

Unfortunately, his team hasn’t been spectacular. The championship hangover is in full effect, and the Warriors dynasty is starting to come to an end. Despite all of this, Curry is definitely impressing on the court. He’s running up his numbers, and his record will be hard to beat.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jabari Smith Jr. #1 of the Houston Rocket at Chase Center on December 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)



Steph Curry Goes Viral

Recently, Curry went viral with the video down below. As you can see, he can be seen chucking up and nailing five full-court shots in a row. This is a feat that seems to be pretty impossible, however, Curry was able to pull it off, or at least people thought. Subsequently, internet sleuths began to challenge the validity of the clip.

Steph Curry just casually making 5 full court shots in a row



WTF IS THIS WITCHCRAFT @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/EoD4QMIptY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2022

Recently, Curry admitted that this was faked as part of some video content with Sports Illustrated. While he did make a couple of shots, there was no way this was legitimate.

“I’ll let them be the judge of that,” Curry said. “But it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be or couldn’t be real. We had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat.”

Steph on the fake Sports Illustrated Video: pic.twitter.com/vhrji2yDQN — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 6, 2022

The fact that the video was believable truly is a testament to just how spectacular Curry is. Unfortunately, his most loyal fans will have to admit that their hero isn’t as otherworldly as they may have thought.

