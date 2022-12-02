Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He holds the record for most three-point shots made, and by the end of his career, he could very well have 4,000 made threes. Additionally, he has four NBA titles to back up his greatness.

Numerous players throughout the league have tried to be like Curry. However, there is only one man on the planet who is like him. His training regimen is incredibly difficult, and even NBA superstars find it impossible to keep up.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on November 23, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Made A Player Puke

This is a revelation that was backed up by Curry’s shooting coach Brandon Payne. While on the Basketball Illuminati podcast, Payne noted that Curry had a player come work out with him once. This player was actually a fairly notable one, however, they could not handle Curry’s regimen. Consequently, the player threw up.

“We’ve had a player who’s still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds and went outside and threw up and was done. It was a good player too,” Payne said.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court after he was introduced to the crowd before their game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on November 23, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This just goes to show that Curry is one of the hardest-working players in the league. If your regimen is making people throw up, then it’s clear that you are built different. As Curry gets older, we wonder if he will be able to keep this up.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]