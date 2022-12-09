Steph Curry had a massive year. Just a few months ago, he won his fourth NBA title, this time, against the Boston Celtics. Additionally, he broke the record for most career three-point shots. It was a phenomenal record to break, and it goes to show just how good Curry is.

Consequently, Curry has been awarded Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated. The awards ceremony for this honor took place last night, and Curry got to make a big speech. During this speech, Curry made sure to shout out Brittney Griner, who was recently freed from a Russian prison.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jabari Smith Jr. #1 of the Houston Rocket at Chase Center on December 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Speaks

As you can see in the clip below, provided by TMZ, Curry was excited about Griner’s release. Additionally, he noted that this couldn’t have happened without the activists who advocated for the WNBA star.

“We are glad she’s home, we’re glad she’s reunited with her family,” Curry said. “It’s a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle.”

Furthermore, Curry thanked President Joe Biden. He also made sure to acknowledge others who have been incarcerated abroad. Needless to say, it was a very poignant and topical speech.

“Thank you to President Biden’s administration for being a part of that fight,” Curry said. “But, it’s also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight.”

