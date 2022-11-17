Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. Of course, everyone already knows this, but it’s certainly worth repeating. Curry has been on a tear this year, which is definitely unfortunate because his team has been pretty horrible. For instance, the Warriors lost again last night, this time to the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry Puts Up 50

Despite this loss, Curry had another amazing game in which he put up a staggering 50 points. He was fantastic all game long, but his teammates could not keep up the pace. Jordan Poole finished with two points, and it is clear that he is not living up to his latest deal.

Additionally, players like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been pedestrian. It’s been tough for Warriors fans to watch, as their team just looks mediocre. Curry is doing all of the work himself, and some of his best years are being wasted by a poor supporting cast.

Twitter Unites For Steph

Curry had all of NBA Twitter pitying him last night. If you search his name on Twitter, you will find plenty of fans begging for him to get some help. You will also find analysts who are simply stunned by how well the point guard is playing. Additionally, there are plenty of great memes about the situation.

Steph Curry watching Klay Thompson put up brick after brick pic.twitter.com/tA6uvKgemJ — E (@BigESmallsCuh) November 17, 2022

50 Points for the best player in the world aka Steph Curry.



This organization is wasting his greatest season. pic.twitter.com/vpiqPORyVm — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) November 17, 2022

Live footage of Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/y2MQj56o4C — Naje (@najegray) November 17, 2022

Steph Curry (40 pts, 83% 3pt) looking around for help from the other Warriors like… pic.twitter.com/TPmYJIZBZC — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 17, 2022

The Warriors are a team that is quite literally suffering from their past success. Everyone expects them to be some sort of juggernaut when Curry, Klay, and Draymond are on the floor. Unfortunately, that is not how things work in the NBA. Players age, get injuries and regress. This is the circle of life, and Warriors fans are learning that the hard way.

Only time will tell whether or not this team can turn things around for the better. For now, however, it is definitely going to be a struggle. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

