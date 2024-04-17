Steph Curry's Half-Time Heave Goes Viral As Warriors Fall To Kings

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA's play-in tournament last night. The Kings ran away with the game, which was close throughout the first half despite struggles from Curry and teammate Klay Thompson. The Warriors will miss the playoffs after a tumultuous season full of injuries and suspensions for the likes of Draymond Green. Curry has carried Golden State all year, but the team overall wasn't good enough to make the playoffs.

Steph Curry finished the game with 22 points and two assists, a poor showing considering his standard. The story of the night was misses from both Curry and Klay Thompson, who did not hit a shot all night. As the first half was winding down, Curry, known for hitting long-range buzzer beaters, heaved a shot from half-court. The shot was almost perfectly banked at the buzzer, causing an uproar on social media. Even Steph Curry's misses are incredible, and this shot is proof of that.

Steph Curry Almost Banks A Half Court Buzzer Beater

Steph Curry's miss was not just a normal heave at the buzzer. Steph was being hounded by the Kings, who were fully aware that Curry hits these types of shots for fun. After crossing up the four defenders surrounding him and creating space, Curry launches his shot and almost banks it in. The first half ended 54 - 50 with the Kings leading the Warriors. Making that shot could have been the park Curry needed to carry the Warriors once again, but it wasn't to be. Steph finished the first half with only five points, and the second half, while better, wasn't nearly enough.

Steph Curry's miss is another reminder of how he is just built differently. You can't really blame him for the loss either, as his teammate Klay Thompson went 0-10 from the field and 0-6 from three. The Warriors are the Steph Show now more than ever, as his teammates have declined. It is more than possible Steph, Draymond, and Klay shared the floor for the last time last night. Whatever the next iteration of the Warriors looks like, Steph is the only sure thing left of their dynasty.

