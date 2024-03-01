Steph Curry Expecting Fourth Child

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are expecting their fourth child. Ayesha revealed the news during an appearance in Sweet July magazine. Curry said she and Steph thought they were done having kids but had a change of heart last year. Their most recent child was born in 2018. "Last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again," Ayesha wrote in the article.

Furthermore, Ayesha is hoping for a more laidback pregnancy this time around. "I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies," Ayesha said. "And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it. I know I can’t do this alone -- it truly takes a village," Ayesha said.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play.'s 11th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at Manzanita Community School on December 15, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. )

Meanwhile, Steph Curry recently took on Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point shooting challenge. However, Ionescu had nothing but pride about her performance against Curry in their All-Star three-point challenge, despite the loss. "I didn’t back down from the challenge and going up against the best shooter this game has ever seen — and shooting from the NBA line to show all those young kids to not be scared in doing something that has never been done before," Ionescu told ESPN's Malika Andrews. Ionescu put up 26 points, matching the best scores from NBA talent like Damian Lillard. However, some clutch moneyball shooting from Curry sealed a close win for the Warrior legend. Furthermore, as Ionescu alluded to, she did it all from the NBA line, as opposed to the WNBA one.

Many fans hoped that the event would become a staple, potentially allowing for a rematch between Ionescu and Curry. After all, it was Curry who initially issued the challenge. Curry first proposed the idea while discussing Ionescu with his teammate, Brandon Podziemski. "I think I've got to challenge her. I think I gotta bring her out, we gotta settle this once and for all," Curry told his rookie teammate. The veteran three-point star was referring to the fact that Ionescu had sunk 37 threes at last year's WNBA All-Star Game. That surpassed Curry's own All-Star Weekend record of 31.

