Steph Curry Outscores Sabrina Ionescu In 3-Point Shootout, Mac McClung Repeats As Dunk Champion

Steph Curry defeated Sabrina Ionescu in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest on Saturday night during All-Star Weekend. Ionescu started her round on fire and finished with 26 points. The score tied for the highest for any NBA player in the night's standard 3-point competition, which was won earlier in the night by Damian Lillard. Curry countered by making his final four straight Moneyball shots to close with 29 points.

"For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect," Curry said afterward. "As much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it. This is something we'll remember for a long time." From there, it was Mac McClung's night in the dunk contest.

Steph Curry Beats Sabrina Ionescu In 3-Point Challenge

The Osceola Magic guard became one of the few players in NBA history to repeat as a dunk contest champion. Zach LaVine, Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan are the only other players to ever win two dunk contests in a row. To do so, he defeated Jaylen Brown in the final round with a 50-point dunk over Shaquille O'Neal. Check out highlights from the night below.

Steph Curry & Mac McClung Take Home Wins

On Sunday, the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will square off in the All-Star Game. Be on the lookout for further updates from NBA All-Star Weekend on HotNewHipHop.

